Michael J Grandon

CLEAR LAKE-Michael J Grandon, 79, formerly of Clear Lake, IA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Eagan Pointe Senior Living, Eagan, MN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant.

Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Alzheimer's Association.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com