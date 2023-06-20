Michael J. Carlson

October 4, 1948-June 12, 2023

FOREST CITY-Michael J. Carlson, 74 of Forest City, died Monday, June 12, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at the Forest City Senior Community Center, 125 N. 7th St. in Forest City Saturday, June 24, 2023. Walk in anytime between 3:00 – 6:00 PM.

Michael J. Carlson was born October 4, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Howard and Delores (Eberhardt) Carlson. He grew up in St. Cloud, MN attending St. Cloud Tech High School. He was very proud of his judo pursuits, obtaining his black belt and winning many trophies at tournaments. Mike taught judo in St. Cloud, where he met his wife Diane while she was taking his self-defense class. Diane and Mike were married on April 10, 1982 in Las Vegas, NV.

Mike and Diane moved to Forest City in 1978, where they raised their daughter Crystal and made many great memories and friends throughout the years. Mike was the manager at the Big Bear store which later became CT Farm and Country, he participated in many chamber of commerce and Puckerbrush Days events. Later, while semi-retired, he worked at the Winnebago County Courthouse in maintenance, where he got to know even more people in the community.

Mike was known best for making everyone around him laugh. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Diane (Kipka) Carlson of Forest City; daughter Crystal Carlson and husband Doug Stiles of Treasure Island, FL; two brothers, Rocky Carlson of Cambridge, MN, and Ken Carlson of St. Cloud, MN; extended relatives; and many friends, including the TORCH Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathleen (Suz) Luethmers.