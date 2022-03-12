April 12, 1972-March 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Mason City native Michael J. Campbell, 49, died on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 after a two-year battle with sarcoma cancer.

Michael was born in Mason City on April 12, 1972, the firstborn child of William and Shirley (Wihlm) Campbell. Michael played trombone in the MCHS marching band and continued to play in the Band Festival with sister, Melissa, joining him on occasion.

Over the course of his life, Michael worked at Wareco Gas Station, Graham Manufacturing, Woodharbor, and Jimmy John's.

Michael was a competitive mountain bike racer, participating in events all around Minnesota and the American West. He also participated in portions of RAGBRAI. Other passions included remote-controlled car racing and restoring his purple 1968 Plymouth Satellite. Michael loved fishing with Grandpa Joe and camping with his son, Logan; Logan's mother, Audra; and Logan's brother, Nicholas.

Michael earned his bachelor's degree in Project Management from Colorado Technical University in November 2019.

Michael was a donor for Iowa Donor Network.

Michael's family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00pm Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Rev. Paul Lippstock will lead a Scriptural Wake service beginning at 6:00pm, along with a time for sharing of memories. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the Scriptural Wake service will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michael's name to Mason City Schools Instrumental Music Boosters Foundation.

Special thanks to Dr. Varun Monga and the staff at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and the care givers at Mercy One in Mason City.

Michael is preceded in death by grandparents Joseph and Edith (Schick) Wihlm, of Dougherty and grandparents Leon and Helen (Jessup) Campbell, of Dougherty.

He is survived by his son, Logan; parents, Bill and Shirley Campbell; sister Melissa Bart (Kerry); niece, Alexandra Bart; and special friend, Kelly Garza.

