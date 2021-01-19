Michael Gregory Dieterich

November 2, 1951-January 9, 2021

Burlington-Michael Gregory Dieterich, 69, of Burlington, Iowa died peacefully at the Great River Health System Hospice Home in Burlington on Saturday, January 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife.

Mike was born November 2, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa, as the second son to Fred and Ardis (Maakestad) Dieterich. Mike was baptized and confirmed at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Meroa. He was raised on the family farm south of St. Ansgar. He attended and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1969 where he was involved in wrestling, cross country, Thespians, Saints Club, and student council.

Mike graduated from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1976 and practiced law in Burlington until 2000. In 2000 he was appointed a District Associate Judge of District 8B of Iowa. He retired from the bench in 2016.

Mike was united in marriage on November 14, 2015 to Irma Esguerra in Burlington.