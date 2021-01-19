Michael Gregory Dieterich
November 2, 1951-January 9, 2021
Burlington-Michael Gregory Dieterich, 69, of Burlington, Iowa died peacefully at the Great River Health System Hospice Home in Burlington on Saturday, January 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife.
Mike was born November 2, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa, as the second son to Fred and Ardis (Maakestad) Dieterich. Mike was baptized and confirmed at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Meroa. He was raised on the family farm south of St. Ansgar. He attended and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1969 where he was involved in wrestling, cross country, Thespians, Saints Club, and student council.
Mike graduated from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1976 and practiced law in Burlington until 2000. In 2000 he was appointed a District Associate Judge of District 8B of Iowa. He retired from the bench in 2016.
Mike was united in marriage on November 14, 2015 to Irma Esguerra in Burlington.
She survives as do his sons, Gregory (Christy Essay) of London, England, and Matthew (Kelly) of McKinney, TX. He is also survived by his brothers, Maurice (Dianne) of Shelby Township, MI, and Jim (Ruth) of Galesburg, IL, nephews Nathan (Kathleen), Nikolas (Keri), BJ (Lia), and Joel Dieterich, a niece, Kristina (Anthony Ventrella) Dieterich, a great-nephew, Dex and 5 great-nieces, Ava, Mia, Layton, Presley and Isabel. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Gene and Barbara Maakestad, first cousins, Gary (Deanna) Dieterich, Tedd (Vickie) Maakestad, Andy (Jo) Maakestad and Carol (Bryce) Fox. His father and mother in-law, Jorge and Engracia Esguerra, his sister-in-law's, Jovelyn E. (Andy) Santos, Georilyn E. (Olay) Ravago and brother-in-law Ariston (Jocelyn) Esguerra all of the Philippines. Surviving nieces and nephews residing in the Philippines include Denni, Jorgette Andrea, Juliene Angela and Ayan Santos, Gyweneth Ravago, Joanna Pauline, Justine and Julianne Airish Esguerra.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Fred and Ardis Dieterich, aunt and uncle, Hubert and Betty Dieterich, brother-in-law Raul Esguerra and nephew Keven Satos.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held in Osage with burial in the Osage Cemetery.
Champion Funeral Home in Osage is in charge of arrangements. www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.