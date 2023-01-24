Michael G. Smith

January 22, 2023

MASON CITY-Michael G. Smith, 71, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, with his family by his side.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 25, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will resume one hour prior to Mike's service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com