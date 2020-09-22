× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael G. Moore

(1957-2020)

Michael G. Moore, 63, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy).

Michael “Mike” Gerard Moore, son of William J. and Mary C. (Chambers) Moore, was born August 3, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa. He moved to Mason City, IA as a young child and graduated from Mason City High School in 1975. He went on to graduate from NIACC in 1977 and Mankato State University in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in accounting

On June 20, 1981, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Cordes at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. To this union, two children were born: Anne and Ryan.

Mike began his 38 year CPA career in Albert Lea, MN at Strand, Hammer & Danielsen. He went on to work for Minnesota Corrugated Box as CFO for 28 years. In 2015, he began a new job at Dras Cases in Lake Mills, IA. He retired in 2017.