Michael G. Johnson

May 24, 1944-May 6, 2022

Michael G. Johnson, age 77, of Cologne and formerly Chanhassen passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial Service to be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev. Donald Dempsey as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, IA, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Michael Gary Johnson was born May 24, 1944 in Britt, Iowa the son of Rudolf and Evelyn (Bieber) Johnson. He graduated from International Falls High School and continued his education at Iowa State, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1967. On April 4, 1970, Michael was united in marriage to Carolyn Danielson at Edgecumbe Presbyterian Church in St. Paul, MN.

Michael grew up in Britt, Iowa. After completing his education, Michael pursued a career in engineering. He worked for multiple companies including 3M, Control Data, FSI, Telex and Bergquist, eventually retiring in 2008.

Michael's family and heritage were of great importance to him. He delighted in exploring his family's genealogy and was a member of the Swedish men's group, Svenska Sallskapet. They hosted foreign exchange students and a great highlight for Michael was the family trip to Sweden in 1984.

In his leisure, Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking trips to Florida and having coffee with his buddies. He loved trips to his parents Sha Sha Resort in International Falls. Michael had earned his pilot's license and enjoyed short flights around central Minnesota. Michael was exceptionally handy, intelligent and quiet. He was very caring and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Rudolf and Evelyn Johnson.

Michael is survived by his loving family: wife Carolyn; daughter Sharon (Steven) Pennock of Golden Valley; son Gary Johnson of Cologne; grandchildren Anna and Zachary, Hunter, Cody and Katie; brother David (Judith) Johnson of Grand Rapids; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margaret (Donald) Dempsey of Lake Forrest, IL, Barbara (Scott) Schreier of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com