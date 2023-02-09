Michael Frederick Wilder
January 9, 1946-February 4, 2023
Michael Frederick Wilder, 77, passed away February 4, 2023, peacefully at his residence in Lakewood, CO, due to longstanding medical complications from a previous stroke.
Michael was born January 9, 1946, in Sleepy Eye, MN. to the late Raymond Wilder and Marian Wilder (Schons). The family later moved to Mason City, IA, in 1957 when Michael was 11 years old, where he would go on to graduate from Newman Catholic High School and later attend Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. In 1967, Michael was drafted into the Army and fought in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in March of 1969. He later went on to settle in Omaha, NE, where he was employed as a UPS driver servicing the Central Omaha/District 6 for 6 area over 30 years until his retirement in 2007. Michael is one of 11 children, Mary Lou Thurnau (Ken), Owatonna, MN., Thomas (JoAnne), Patrick, Nancy Miller (Greg), John (Nancy), all of Mason City, IA; Barbara Schlorholtz (Craig), Independence, KS; Faith Meeker (Mike), Kenosha, WI; Amy Haas, Mason City; and Pamela Muhlenbruch (Brian), Thornton, Iowa; Preceded in death by his brother, Burton in 2003.
Michael's love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Iowa Hawkeyes was only surpassed by his love for his three children, daughters Meahgan Deveau (Joseph), Bristow, VA and Molly Komick (Dennis), Manhattan Beach, CA; son Michael Wilder (Elizabeth), Lakewood, CO; and his amazing grandchildren Brady, Everett and Porter Wilder; Rylee and Rieslyn Deveau; Keegan Komick.
The family plans to have a private service to commemorate Michael's life. Please direct any donations or memorials in his name to your local animal shelter.