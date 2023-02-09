Michael was born January 9, 1946, in Sleepy Eye, MN. to the late Raymond Wilder and Marian Wilder (Schons). The family later moved to Mason City, IA, in 1957 when Michael was 11 years old, where he would go on to graduate from Newman Catholic High School and later attend Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. In 1967, Michael was drafted into the Army and fought in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in March of 1969. He later went on to settle in Omaha, NE, where he was employed as a UPS driver servicing the Central Omaha/District 6 for 6 area over 30 years until his retirement in 2007. Michael is one of 11 children, Mary Lou Thurnau (Ken), Owatonna, MN., Thomas (JoAnne), Patrick, Nancy Miller (Greg), John (Nancy), all of Mason City, IA; Barbara Schlorholtz (Craig), Independence, KS; Faith Meeker (Mike), Kenosha, WI; Amy Haas, Mason City; and Pamela Muhlenbruch (Brian), Thornton, Iowa; Preceded in death by his brother, Burton in 2003.