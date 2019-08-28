{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Evans Trevett

April 9, 1945 - August 6, 2019

"Cowboy Mike" Trevett, age 74, formerly of Garner, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Illinois.

Mike was born on April 9, 1945 in Mason City, Iowa, to Orlwin (Pike) and Wilma (Evans) Trevett. Mike grew up farming near Rockford IA, and graduated from Rockford High School in 1963. He served in the Army as an Atomic Demolition Specialist, and worked as a machinist for White Farm in Charles City IA and John Deere in Waterloo IA. He retired from Iowa Mold Tooling Co in 2007. When asked what he was going to do in retirement, Mike said, "Nothin." Turns out, he was pretty good at it.

Survivors include his children, Andrea (Scott) Havig of Marble Rock, IA, Neil (Monica) Trevett of Harrodsburg, KY and Dana Jordan (Stan Swisher) of Cooks Mills, IL; grandchildren, Ryan Jordan, Tessie Havig, Scott Havig, Jesse Havig and Jack Havig; sisters, Gloria Trevett and Carol (Tom) Anderson; and brother, Brian (Shirley) Trevett. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

The Cowboy loved classy horses, pretty women, good brandy, cheap smokes, and old style country music. He entertained the karaoke crowds with his beautiful baritone voice. He could generally be found asleep in his chair, or in his engraved bar stool at Mat's Place. Per Cowboy's wishes, he will be "propped up beside the juke box" at Mat's Place in Garner, Iowa on Saturday, August 31, 2019 for karaoke at 7:00 p.m. Please join family and friends for a snack, song, and a shot of blackberry brandy.

