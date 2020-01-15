Michael D. Sherer
0 comments

Michael D. Sherer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael D. Sherer

Michael D. Sherer

June 11, 1949 - January 13, 2020

Michael D. Sherer, age 70, passed away January 13, 2020.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa, on June 11, 1949 to the late Howard and Edna (Chilcutt) Sherer. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a professor of photojournalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Michael is survived by his wife, Christi Hartsock; daughters, Michelle Burch (John), Amanda DeLozier (Brent), Angie Walker (Tony); siblings, Linda Ward (Bob) and Larry Sherer (Lynette); 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hardin Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News