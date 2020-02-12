Michael D. Miles
January 14, 1965 - February 6, 2020
Michael D. Miles, 55, of Olathe, KS, surrounded by his loving family, passed into the hands of God, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He passed at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will take place in Omaha, Nebraska (TBD).
Mike was born January 14, 1965 in Mason City, IA to Rolland and Mary (Abrahamson) Miles. He graduated from Mason City High School and Iowa State University. Mike was united in marriage to Carrie Ramsey in Omaha, NE on May 26, 2007 when he became a loving stepfather to Tristyn & Connor.
Mike worked in the animal health industry his entire career; including Fort Dodge Labs (Fort Dodge, IA); Schering-Plougherck (Elkhorn, NE); and Ceva Biomune (Lenexa, KS). He genuinely cared for his co-workers and was highly respected by all who worked with him.
Mike's zest for life was contagious. He lived and experienced more in his 55 years than most. His greatest joy in life was spending time in his “Mayberry,” Clear Lake, IA with his family and friends and attending as many concerts as possible. Mike touched the lives of everyone he met, to know him was to love him. He was beloved by all and will be dearly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife, Carrie and children, Tristyn & Connor; father and mother-in-law, John ‘JJ' and Jan Lank;, Olathe, KS sister, Tami (Josh) Moore and their children, Hunter & Spencer of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother-in-law, Larry (Kim) Koch and their children, Brandon & Victoria of Peoria, IL; sister-in-law, Stacey (Paul) Moreno and their children, Olivia, Will & Molly of Denver, CO; several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a very special cousin, David (Stacey) Abrahamson of Mason City, IA; and many friends from all walks of life.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; Rolland & Mary; infant sister, Pamela; uncle and aunt, Don and Jan Abrahamson; and cousin, Stephen Abrahamson with whom he was particularly close.
Should you desire, contributions may be made to pancan.org or the charity of your choice.
