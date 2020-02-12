Michael D. Miles

January 14, 1965 - February 6, 2020

Michael D. Miles, 55, of Olathe, KS, surrounded by his loving family, passed into the hands of God, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He passed at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will take place in Omaha, Nebraska (TBD).

Mike was born January 14, 1965 in Mason City, IA to Rolland and Mary (Abrahamson) Miles. He graduated from Mason City High School and Iowa State University. Mike was united in marriage to Carrie Ramsey in Omaha, NE on May 26, 2007 when he became a loving stepfather to Tristyn & Connor.

Mike worked in the animal health industry his entire career; including Fort Dodge Labs (Fort Dodge, IA); Schering-Plougherck (Elkhorn, NE); and Ceva Biomune (Lenexa, KS). He genuinely cared for his co-workers and was highly respected by all who worked with him.

Mike's zest for life was contagious. He lived and experienced more in his 55 years than most. His greatest joy in life was spending time in his “Mayberry,” Clear Lake, IA with his family and friends and attending as many concerts as possible. Mike touched the lives of everyone he met, to know him was to love him. He was beloved by all and will be dearly missed.