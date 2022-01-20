Michael A. Lyman
August 25, 1951-January 15, 2022
MASON CITY-Michael A. Lyman, 70, of Mason City, passed away, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. In accordance with Michael's wishes there will be no services.
Michael was born August 25, 1951 the son of Jack and Patricia (Sisco) Lyman in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended school in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in the class of 1969.
Over the years Michael was a DJ for several different radio stations. He loved being on the air in the studio but was even more excited about broadcasting the local sporting events from around the area. Mike enjoyed being outdoors whether he was maintaining the greens and fairways or golfing them. He was a member of the Senile Seniors League at Buffalo Run in Nora Springs for several years. Mike also enjoyed bowling and playing in a dart league. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan no matter what sport was on.
Those thankful for having shared in Michael's life include his wife, Christi; step-sons, Aaron (Jenisha) Garden, Logan Garden; step-grandchildren, Cora Crooks, Colton Crooks and Alesia Garden; brother, Tim (Beth) Lyman; two nephews, Sean Lyman, Timothy Lyman; one niece, Kelly Lyman; and many cousins and extended family.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.