Michael A. Lyman

Over the years Michael was a DJ for several different radio stations. He loved being on the air in the studio but was even more excited about broadcasting the local sporting events from around the area. Mike enjoyed being outdoors whether he was maintaining the greens and fairways or golfing them. He was a member of the Senile Seniors League at Buffalo Run in Nora Springs for several years. Mike also enjoyed bowling and playing in a dart league. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan no matter what sport was on.