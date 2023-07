SHEFFIELD-Meta Lage, 84, of Sheffield, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Sheffield Care Center. Visitation will be held Monday, July 10 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 11, at 10:30 AM at the church, followed by a luncheon. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.