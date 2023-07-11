May 13, 1939-July 6, 2023

SHEFFIELD—Meta I. Lage, 84, of Sheffield, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Meta passed away at the Sheffield Care Center.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at First Grace Baptist Church, 404 E Gilman Street, Sheffield, Iowa, with Pastor Matt Reeves officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at First Grace Baptist Church. Memorials will be donated to The Gideons International. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Sheffield is caring for Meta and her family.

Meta was born May 13, 1939, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Fritz and Augusta (Viering) Viering. She graduated from Beaman High School and Iowa Teacher’s College (UNI). She was united in marriage to John Lage on April 9, 1961.

Meta was a member of the First Grace Baptist Church. She faithfully served on the mission board, as a Sunday School teacher, a youth group leader, and sang in the choir. She was also a member of The Gideons International Auxiliary and the Sheffield Philharmonic Music Club.

Meta had a servant’s heart and the gifts of teaching and hospitality. She treasured times spent with her family and dear friends. She served for 30+ years as a 4-H Leader and enjoyed judging home improvement at the local fairs and Iowa State Fair. She served on the Sheffield Care Center Board of Directors for 27 years. She volunteered at Sheffield elementary school and was presented with the February 2007 KIMT Giving Your Best Award.

Meta was an avid traditional and long-arm quilter with a heart for making quilts for her family, friends, special events, homeless shelters, and the Caring Pregnancy Center. She also had a passion for Prairie School Architecture, genealogy and working in her perennial flower gardens.

Meta is survived by husband John Lage of Sheffield; and their sons Michael (Diana) of Sheffield, Mark (Pamela) of Sheffield, and Brian of Gladbrook; their grandchildren Brandon of Chicago, Tyler (Molly) of West Des Moines, Ryan (Kelli) of Sheffield, Jacob (Maggie) of Brooklyn Park, MN, Alex Whitney of Ames, and Joe of Gladbrook; and their great-grandchildren Callysta, Katrina, Peter, Norah, Charlotte, and Claire. She is also survived by her sisters Linda (Stan) Marlow, Ilene (Dennis) Cook, Helen (Gary) Hinders, sisters-in-law Sue Viering and Colleen Lage and all their families, as well as many relatives in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Augusta Viering, daughter-in-law Brenda Lage-Olson (Brian’s wife), brothers Fred, Walter (Sue’s husband) and Warren Viering, and brother-in-law Gerald Lage (Colleen’s husband).