Merry Dell Fisher
November 30, 1942-May 4, 2021
FOREST CITY–Merry Dell Fisher, age 78, passed away peacefully unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Forest City, Iowa.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday May 16, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Sunday.
Inurnment will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Merry Fisher memorial fund in care of the family.
Merry Dell Fisher was born on November 30, 1942 in Thompson, Iowa to Marlin and Bertha (Ailts) Fisher. She attended school in Thompson where she graduated in 1960. In addition to her studies, she enjoyed band, chorus and theater. She went on to study at the University of Iowa before moving to California “for the summer” in 1965. That “summer” lasted for 18 years. Merry returned to college there and graduated from San Francisco State in 1977. That same year she married James Martinez. In 1983, Merry moved back to Iowa, settling in Forrest City in 1988.
She started working at Forrest City Senior Center as a kitchen aide in 1998 and continued working there as a volunteer until her death. Her main mode of travel was her feet and she was an energetic walker. Merry was an avid reader. She loved playing cards, games or anything to give her brain a challenge. She didn't like to miss watching Jeopardy. Her dry wit and infectious laugh will be missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her siblings, Carroll Fisher, Linda (Don) Stevens, Tom (Mary) Carmody, Laurie (Joe) Farnen and Kathleen (John) Nettleton; her nephews, Curt (Jenn) Ratcliff, Tucker (Sara) Stevens, Max (Shelley) Stevens, Sam Farnen, Thomas Nettleton and Jack Farnen; her niece, Emily Nettleton and her aunt, Geraldine Fisher Goumas and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Della Branstad Fisher; her sister, Shanlyn Ratcliff; her brother, Marlin Jr.; sisters, Rochelle and Sally Jo; her sister-in-law, Theresa Fisher and brother-in-law, Rex Ratcliff.
Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
