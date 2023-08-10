Merrill L. Cooper

July 23, 1950 - August 6, 2023

MASON CITY - Merrill L. Cooper, 92, of Mason City passed away peacefully Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Praise Community Church, 11 Second Street NW, Mason City, IA with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Praise Community Church.

Merrill L. was born February 2, 1931, in Osage, IA, the son of Howard D. and Eliza L. (Robeson) Cooper. Growing up in Osage, Merrill attended Osage Schools . On July 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Roberta Louise Gallion and the couple was blessed with four children: Cynthia, Nancy, Sandra and Dennis. The family made their home in Mason City where Merrill shared his carpentry skills at Deckers for 34 years before retiring in 1981.

Merrill had a keen appreciation for the outdoors through hunting and fishing. For over 40 years, he and his wife delighted in attending countless BlueGrass festivals across Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri. A card aficionado, Merrill was a lively participant in 500 and Poker Club, relishing the camaraderie. A committed member of Praise Community Church, he dedicated himself to communal activities. Above all, Merrill treasured his family. A marriage that stood strong for 71 years with Roberta painted a portrait of enduring love. Yet, it was as "Grandpa" that Merrill truly found his niche, the delight in his eyes matched only by the laughter he shared with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Cynthia (Larry) Friedrich of St. Peter, MN, Nancy (Kevin) Widman of Lakewood, WA, Sandra (Ross) Swyter of Britt, IA, and Dennis (Claudia) Cooper of Mason City; grandchildren, Heather (Dylan) Hooper, Corey (Kelly) Widman, Casey (Courtney) Widman, Cristi Widman, Emily (Nate) Belt, Hannah (Landon Dietrich) Swyter, Wesley (Felicia) Cooper, William (Michelle) Cooper and Wyatt Cooper; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Morgan, Rob (Madi), Cammy, Charlotte, Mason, Hunter, Amy, Ivy, Norah, Leah, Posey, and Porter; siblings, Charles (Jan) Cooper and Mary (Maynard) Albers; sister-in-law, Virginia Cooper.

Roberta's family, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Howard and Eliza; brother, Walt Cooper, Howard (Delores) Cooper, Donald "Donnie" (Virginia) Cooper, sisters, Dorothy Audferhide, Twila Kroneman and Wava Jean in infancy; and a great-grandson, Reese Widman.