Merrill L. Cooper

MASON CITY - Mason City - Merrill L. Cooper, 92, of Mason City passed away peacefully Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Praise Community Church, 11 Second Street NW, Mason City, Iowa, with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. He will be buried beside his wife, Roberta, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Praise Community Church. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com