Merrill James Hove

Merrill was born September 10, 1930, the son of Palmer and Vera (Stover) Hove at home near Scarville, Iowa. Merrill graduated from Kiester High School in 1948. He married Geraldine Olson on October 21, 1950, in Kiester, MN. In his younger years he worked with his father on the family farm and The Kiester Sales Company. He did surveying work in northern Minnesota and Colorado followed by machining at Streaters in Albert Lea, MN. He retired as a Model Maker at IMI former Schneider Metal Co after twenty years.