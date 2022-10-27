November 15, 1929—October 25, 2022
CLEAR LAKE-Merrill “Ed” E. Anderson, 92, of Clear Lake died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Pastor Tedi Anne Hassapopoulos officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.