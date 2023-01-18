 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merri A. (Edgar) Matteson

January 13, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Merri A. (Edgar) Matteson, 74, of Clear Lake, Iowa, died Friday (Jan. 13, 2023) at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice after several months of declining health.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 20, 2023, at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 East South Street, Manly, with the Pastor Cory Allard officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday January 19th, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, IA 50428.

641-357-2193

www.colonialchapels.com

