Merlyn David Hoover

September 17, 1947-January 29, 2022

WHITTEMORE-A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at River Road Golf Course, Algona. Burial will be held in East Lawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Hagg-Turner Post #90 and the V.F.W. Post #2451. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona.

Merlyn David Hoover was born September 17, 1947 at Kossuth Hospital in Algona; son of, Merlyn Emerson and Phyllis (Sandberg) Hoover. He grew up in Titonka, graduating from Titonka Consolidated Schools.

Following high school, David enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the USS Hancock and the Vietnam War. David was honorably discharged. Upon his discharge, he bought his brand new 69 Camaro and was always his pride and joy.

David had a passion for telling jokes. He always made sure he had one ready; and it didn't matter if it was an "appropriate" joke or not as long as it made people laugh and smile. This love for joke telling, was in large part why people described David as 'never knowing a stranger.' David had other equally enjoyable activities such as, farming in his younger years and being a devoted fan of the television programs "Walker, Texas Ranger' and "The Young and the Restless." He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

One of David's favorite hobbies included all things racing. He never missed watching a NASCAR race on TV; and was fortunate enough to attend a few races in Michigan and Kansas City. At the local level, David wasn't just a spectator; but was actively involved behind the scenes. He attended races at both the Algona and Hancock County tracks and spent many nights in Cook's shop helping get things ready for race night. He showcased his love for racing by acquiring a large collection of both local and NASCAR memorabilia.

David died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his home in Whittemore. He was 74.

David is survived by his children, Mindi (Dave) Schultz of Algona, Andrew (Brandy) Hoover of Whittemore; grandchildren, Bailee (Jason) Reding, Sean (Bailey Mead) Peterson, Zach (Sabrina Fuchs) Peterson, Cody Schultz, Sydney Hoover, Andra Hoover, Matthew Hoover, Katie Hoover; great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Emersyn, and a great-granddaughter due in July; brother-in-law, Mike Keintz; nephews, Bruce Keintz and Brad Keintz; and many extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Merlyn and Phyllis Hoover; son, Troy Hoover; and sisters, Sue Keintz and Annette Hoover.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com