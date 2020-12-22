Merlyn D. Helm

During high school years and summers, he worked for the Crystal Lake Furniture Store delivering furniture. After returning from the service, he worked as a salesperson at the furniture store for many years, he then started his own carpet business. Eventually working for Tyler-Ryan Furniture Store in Mason City then Diamond Vogel in Mason City until his retirement.

He lived in a Clear Lake based condo for many years. Merlyn had many friends that he enjoyed coffee with every day after his retirement.

Merlyn was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had season tickets for football and attended many bowl games. He started a fantasy football league for NFL and college in Clear Lake. He also enjoyed many years of bowling in Britt, Forest City and Titonka, going on to state bowling and even winning it one year.

He took pride in the fact that he was the Mayor of Crystal Lake for several years. Leading him to know a lot of people. He loved talking sports and much, much more. Ask him anything about sports and he could tell you the answer.

Merlyn is survived by two brothers, Virgil Helm and Russell (Marilyn) Helm, one sister, Lois Sonius, all of Crystal Lake. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harlan Helm and one sister, Joyce Tovar.