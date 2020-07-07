× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merlin John Miller

May 3, 1942 - July 1, 2020

Merlin Miller, 78 of Madrid, Iowa (formerly of Boone and Columbus Junction), passed away on July 1, 2020 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa. Following Merlin's wishes he has been cremated and there will be no visitation.

Merlin John Miller was born, May 3, 1942, at home in Buffalo Center, IA to John and Elsie (DeWaard) Miller. On November 24, 1966 (Thanksgiving Day), Merlin married Lola Asby in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He was a high school industrial arts teacher, wrestling and football coach, and bus driver. Merlin taught in Grimes, Tiffin, Afton, and Columbus Junction with all of the schools being in Iowa. After retirement, he worked at ACT in Iowa City.

Merlin was also a Certified Lay Pastor in the United Methodist Church which was one of his proudest accomplishments. In June 2018, he moved to Boone to live with his daughter. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and helping those who were less fortunate.