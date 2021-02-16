Merlin D. Plagge

February 4, 1930-February 14, 2021

Merlin D. Plagge, 91, of Deerfield Assisted Living, Sheffield, passed away on February 14, 2021, in Sheffield, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, with Pastor Sandi Gobeli officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield with military honors conducted by the Sheffield American Legion Post 277. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Additional visitation, without greeting the family, will be on Thursday at the Church from 9:30 - 10:00 AM. Masks and social distancing are requested. Should one desire to give a memorial, they will be given to the Deerfield Assisted Living in Sheffield and the West Fork Food Pantry.

