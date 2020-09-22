Merle V. Marshall

Merle was born May 24, 1940, the son of Robert Lee and Luella Faye (Kennedy) Marshall in Belmond, IA. He married Jane Coyier in 1959, and to that union two children were born, Mark and Michelle. He later married Beverly Witte in 1960, and together they had two more children, Merle “Butch” and Mitchell.

Merle drove a semi-truck for Bonner Trucking in Swaledale, IA, which included trips to New York and Maine hauling horses. He became a union operator for local union 234 heavy duty equipment and was also an operator for local union 828. He worked for Murphy Brothers Pipeline in Moline, IL, Precision Pipeline, as well as Associated Pipeline in Houston, TX, and others. He always said after working all over the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, he never took a job he couldn't do. Once he retired, he started raising cows and calves until he began having health problems.