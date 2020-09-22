Merle V. Marshall
(1940-2020)
Garner – Merle Vincent Marshall, 80, of Garner, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
Per Merle's wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Mayo Clinic Cancer Center-Research in Rochester, MN.
Merle was born May 24, 1940, the son of Robert Lee and Luella Faye (Kennedy) Marshall in Belmond, IA. He married Jane Coyier in 1959, and to that union two children were born, Mark and Michelle. He later married Beverly Witte in 1960, and together they had two more children, Merle “Butch” and Mitchell.
Merle drove a semi-truck for Bonner Trucking in Swaledale, IA, which included trips to New York and Maine hauling horses. He became a union operator for local union 234 heavy duty equipment and was also an operator for local union 828. He worked for Murphy Brothers Pipeline in Moline, IL, Precision Pipeline, as well as Associated Pipeline in Houston, TX, and others. He always said after working all over the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, he never took a job he couldn't do. Once he retired, he started raising cows and calves until he began having health problems.
Merle was a cowboy all of his life. He loved raising, breeding and showing mules and horses throughout life. He spent many days in sale barns in Iowa and Minnesota buying and selling mules and horses, but also completed several private transactions as well.
Merle was always proud of his family and loved spending time with the “little ones”. He made friends with people all over the U.S. He never forgot a name or place he had visited, and always said he was a happy man most of his life. His smile will be greatly missed.
Merle is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Marshall of Garner; children, Mark Marshall of Clear Lake, Merle “Butch” (Annalisa) Marshall of Coulter, IA and Mitchell (Ami) Marshall of Cocoa, FL; grandchildren, Jason (Danielle Brood) Marshall of Latimer, IA, Neil (Christa) Marshall of Mason City, Jeremy Simmer of Clear Lake, Jamie Simmer of Clear Lake, Shelby Marshall of Lincoln, NE and Cody Marshall of Clear Lake; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marlys (Chuck) Pemble of Everly, IA, Marilyn Arnold of Mason City and Michael Marshall of Loveland, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Simmer; and brother-in-law, James Arnold.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
