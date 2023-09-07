Merle Theodore Hasfjord

MANLY - Merle Theodore Hasfjord, 76, of Manly passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Graveside service will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

Merle was born April 25, 1947 the son of Sigurd and Ivy (Pforr) Hasfjord in Mason City, Iowa. Merle attended and graduated from North Central High School in Manly in the class of 1965. Following high school Merle enlisted into the United States Air Force. He served his country honorably from July of 1966 until July of 1991. Merle retired as a Master Sgt.

Merle's interests included collecting old tractors, working on cars, doing wood working projects, fishing , boating and doing genealogy. He had his own sawmill so he could cut the wood for his projects the way he wanted it cut. In his spare time Merle could be found attending auctions in the surrounding area. He was an organizer of his pictures on the computer. Merle also enjoyed just tinkering in the garage and drinking coffee.

Those thankful for having shared in Merle's life include his wife, Rosita; children, Lisa Perea, Bobby (Lori) Hasfjord, Alan (Candi) Hasfjord; step-children, Francis (Laura) Parrett, Lawrence Parrett; sister, Mary (Bob) Hufford; brothers, Soren (Sue) Hasfjord, David (Barb) Hasfjord; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Edith.

