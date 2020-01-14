Merle R. Ellingson

June 25, 1932 - January 12, 2020

CLEAR LAKE: Merle R. Ellingson, 87, of Clear Lake, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake with Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Merle Ralph Ellingson was born on June 25, 1932 to parents Clarence and Myrtle (Miller) Ellingson. He was raised in St. James, Minnesota, and later in life moved to Mason City with the rest of his family in 1945. He then went on to graduate from Mason City High School.

Merle spent 16 months in Korea; he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Merle married the love of his life, Hazel Bridgeford on February 3, 1953 in Mason City. To this union, three children were born: David, Mark, and Julie.