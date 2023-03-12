October 21, 1926-March 7, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Merle Lloyd Mikkelson 96, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa. He was a long-time resident of Mason City and most recently, he and his wife had moved to Glen Oaks in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, from 4:00-6:00 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake. Funeral services will be at 2:00 on Friday, March 17 at the Ward Van Slyke Chapel. Military honors will be conducted by Mason City Veterans Association immediately following the service.

Merle was born October 21, 1926, in Britt, Iowa, the son of Jens and Emma (Madsen) Mikkelson. Raised on a farm, he learned at an early age how to be a hard worker. Merle served in the United States Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. On June 10, 1971, Merle and Bonnie were united in marriage. Their strong devotion was evident during their 51+ years of marriage.

Merle is survived by his wife Bonnie Mikkelson, Clear Lake; children Sue Gauger, Latimer, Rick Hesse, Mason City, Mark (Tammy) Hesse, Clear Lake, Becky (Mike) Hall, Clear Lake; grandchildren Gabe (Mandi) Hesse, Naphtali (Mike) Crouse, Josiah Hesse, Ben (Krystle) Hesse, Chris (Bre) Hesse, Melissa (Matt) Loux, Hallie (Seth) Harkin, Emma (Nick) Kruger; 17 great-grandchildren.

Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Emma; sons Dennis Mikkelson and Paul Hesse; son-in-law Bill Gauger; granddaughter Hannah Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Rosella Osgood; brother-in-law Marvin Osgood; siblings June (Joe) Peck, Doris (Vince) Mulhert and Melvin (Gloria) Mikkelson.

The family would like to thank Mason City Veterans Affairs, MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa and the West View Care Center for the wonderful care and support.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428