Merle John Gouge, Jr.

John’s skill and patience was known far and wide. He was thought of by many as a great teacher as he passed on his skills to anyone wanting to learn. He will be remembered for his patience and ability to teach all things from driving truck, machining, fabricating, or being a very good diesel mechanic. There was not much of anything John couldn’t do or build with his hands. His workmanship was second to none and was always flawless in his execution of the task at hand.

On May 18, 1974, he was married to Violet Paulsen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. To this union, two daughters, were born, Hollie and Tuddie. John really enjoyed spending time with his family and riding motorcycles. He was especially proud of his 1937 Chevy that he has owned for nearly 50 years and has restored over the years.

John is survived by his wife, Violet, of Garner; two daughters, Hollie Gouge and her two children, Miranda and Dakota and Tuddie Gouge all of Garner; eight brothers and sisters, Pete (Joan) Gouge of Garner, Rebeccah Linahon of Redmond, OR, Michael (Judy) Gouge of Crystal Lake, Julie (Gary) Beers of Crystal Lake, Steve (Mary) Gouge of Garner, Laura (Ted) Salz of Garner, Lois Ziron of Mason City and David Gouge of Mason City; a special nephew, Jeremy (Gail) Gouge; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Duane Pigman and Timothy Wurtzel. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

