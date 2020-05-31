Merle Hoffman

June 12, 1924-May 29, 2020
ST. ANSGAR -- Merle W. Hoffman age 94, of rural St. Ansgar, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Family Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Schroeder Funeral Home in St. Ansgar, with the Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Toeterville.
Merle was born June 12, 1924, in Union Township, Mitchell County, Iowa, the son of William and Ida (Baldner) Hoffman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran where he was a life long member. He attended the rural school in Union Township. Merle married Delores Feldt at Osage Lutheran Church, on November 22, 1945 (Thanksgiving Day). They enjoyed 61 years together. He spent his adult life as a crop and dairy farmer. He served on the Stacyville Co-op Creamery Board for many years. Auctions, collecting antiques and old tractors were favorite pastimes. He was especially fond of Olivers.
Merle is surv Merle is survived by his children, Diane (Dean) Steffen of Orchard, Dennis Hoffman of St. Ansgar, LuAnn (Jim) Downs of Altoona, Lori (Steve Perthel) Sweetland of St. Ansgar, Karyl O'Connor of St. Ansgar; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, with number 11 on the way; and 3 great great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Helen) Hoffman of St. Ansgar, as well as Brother-in-law Bill (Janice) Feldt of Des Moines and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded by: his parents, brother Harold, wife, Delores in 2006 and son, Larry in 2010.
