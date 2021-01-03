Melvin Simon Reich

In Melvin's free time he enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, watching sports on TV, especially the Cardinals and Vikings, and listening to country music. Melvin often watched NASCAR races, he was a big fan of the late Dale Earnhardt. His favorite country western actor was John Wayne. Melvin worked awhile at NIACC in the Café. Being disabled his whole life he still accomplished great things. Melvin loved his family and getting to spend time with them. Food was also something Melvin favored, he enjoyed cooking and eating. Before living at Good Shepherd, Melvin was a proud “North End Boy” of Mason City, IA.