Melvin Simon Reich
August 2, 1954 - December 31, 2020
Mason City- Melvin Simon Reich, 66, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Tom Martin officiating. A Private Inurnment will take place at a later date at Marshall Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adams, MN.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
Melvin was born on August 2, 1954, the son of Harvey and Lois (Boe) Reich. He attended Mason City High School.
In Melvin's free time he enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, watching sports on TV, especially the Cardinals and Vikings, and listening to country music. Melvin often watched NASCAR races, he was a big fan of the late Dale Earnhardt. His favorite country western actor was John Wayne. Melvin worked awhile at NIACC in the Café. Being disabled his whole life he still accomplished great things. Melvin loved his family and getting to spend time with them. Food was also something Melvin favored, he enjoyed cooking and eating. Before living at Good Shepherd, Melvin was a proud “North End Boy” of Mason City, IA.
Those left to cherish memories of Melvin are his siblings, Keith (Jackie) Reich, Marilyn Bakkum, Jane Ritzert, and Judy Reich; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Reich, brother-in-laws, David Bakkum, and Leland Ritzert; and great nephews, Alex Ritzer and Nickolas Rowe.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
