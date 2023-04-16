Melinda Elizabeth West

June 30, 1947-April 9, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Melinda Elizabeth West 75, died Sunday April 9, 2023, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday April 20th, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave South, Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Wesley, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, with a scriptural wake service at 6:30 p.m., lead by Deacon Darrel Courrier, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Melinda Elizabeth Matern was born June 30, 1947, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the daughter of Frank Henry and Dorothy Catherine (Shannahan) Matern. Melinda graduated from Britt High School, Britt, Iowa in the class of 1965. She was blessed with four sons Chris, Chad, Cory and Casey.

Melinda continued her education graduating from Marycrest School of Nursing and Buena Vista through NIACC with her Registered Nurse Degree. Melinda worked at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, in the Birth Center; retiring after 31 years. Melinda was a loving and caring mother attending her son's school and sport activities. She was known as a “Mother to All”; she would also volunteer to help first time mothers once they were home and had questions with their babies.

In Melinda's free time she enjoyed reading, gardening both flowers and vegetables. Her greatest love was being a grandma, attending her grandchildren's activities. Melinda was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Clear Lake.

Melinda is survived by her sons Chris (Laura) West, Chad West, Casey (Toni) West; grandchildren Jackson West and Taylor West; siblings Michael (Vic) Matern, Marcia (Darrel) Courrier, Mark (Joyce) Matern and Mary (Forrest) Klippenstein; 5 Nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

Melinda is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy Matern and her son Cory West.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428

641-357-2193