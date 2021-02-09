Melba E. Mayer-Leidall, 97 of Osage, IA, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage surrounded by her family. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Melba was born February 6, 1923 in Lyle, MN to Harry and Emma Jordan. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle. Melba attended schools in Lyle and graduated in 1940. She married her husband of 34 years, Francis Mayer, on November 14, 1945. Melba and Francis were blessed with two children, Marilyn (David) Spitz and Keith (Denise) Mayer. She worked as a cook at Osage Schools followed by a 23-year career at Home Trust & Savings Bank, retiring on June 1, 1989. Melba's first priority was always her family. She enjoyed traveling, bridge, cribbage, 500, golf, bowling, handwork, dancing, and volunteer work. She also enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings. Melba wed Paul Leidall of Saint Ansgar, IA on June 19, 1993 and they were married for 18 years. Melba is survived by her daughter Marilyn Spitz of Osage, son Keith (Denise) Mayer of Osage; five grandchildren, Brad “BJ” (Laura) Mayer, Marea (Steve) Tribble, Darin (Anna) Spitz, Jennifer (Steve) Little, and Staci (Tim) Long; 14 great grand children, 4 great great grandchildren; her sister Darlene Mayer; and sister-in-laws Marge Weis and Yvonne (Bill) Yezek. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, husband Francis (1979), infant daughter Debra, husband Paul (2011), son-in-law David Spitz (2006), and two great grandchildren. She loved and was loved by many and she will be missed. She is now at peace at the side of the Lord.