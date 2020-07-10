Megan A. Blunt (Dunn)
(1976-2020)
MASON CITY - Megan Anne Blunt (Dunn), 43, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a courageous 15-month battle with Lymphoma at home.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Following visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 622 15th St. SE, Mason City.
Megan was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Born on July 15, 1976, to David and Geri Dunn (Muhlstein) in Mason City, Iowa, Megan was the life of the party and was a friend to everyone she ever met.
At Mason City High School, where Megan graduated in 1994, she met Jason Blunt. On October 10, 1998, Megan and Jason were married in Mason City. Jason was an incredible husband and father and was Megan's rock during her cancer journey.
Megan loved her family and friends, but the most important role to her was mother. Her son, Carson, called “Mama” every night at the same time. Carson David Blunt was born on December 7, 1999, and Kailee Lynn Blunt was born on September 30, 2003. Kailee shared a saying with Megan, “love you more and most.”
Megan was the most thoughtful person you would ever meet. This was on full display during her cancer journey where Megan would send cards, thank you notes, and birthday wishes to her family and friends during her treatments. Her kindness was on display daily while working as a physical therapist assistant at Good Shepherd.
The best way to honor Megan's memory is to spend a few moments with your loved ones, enjoying a cold drink and sharing a laugh. She was remembered by many for her beautiful, contagious smile and sense of humor.
Left behind to celebrate her life are her husband Jason Blunt; son, Carson (Jami) Blunt; daughter, Kailee Blunt; fur-baby, Remi LuLu; parents, David and Geri Dunn; brother, David (Jill) Dunn; parents-in-law, Mike and Kris Blunt; grandparents, David and Elaine Dunn; brother-in-law, Shane (Michelle) Blunt; sister-in-law, Mindy (Damon) Runge; and several nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Megan was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Walter “Chunk” Muhlstein Jr. and Miriam “Mokey” Muhlstein and her fur-babies Precious and Izzy.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.