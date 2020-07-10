× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Megan A. Blunt (Dunn)

(1976-2020)

MASON CITY - Megan Anne Blunt (Dunn), 43, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a courageous 15-month battle with Lymphoma at home.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Following visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 622 15th St. SE, Mason City.

Megan was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Born on July 15, 1976, to David and Geri Dunn (Muhlstein) in Mason City, Iowa, Megan was the life of the party and was a friend to everyone she ever met.

At Mason City High School, where Megan graduated in 1994, she met Jason Blunt. On October 10, 1998, Megan and Jason were married in Mason City. Jason was an incredible husband and father and was Megan's rock during her cancer journey.

Megan loved her family and friends, but the most important role to her was mother. Her son, Carson, called “Mama” every night at the same time. Carson David Blunt was born on December 7, 1999, and Kailee Lynn Blunt was born on September 30, 2003. Kailee shared a saying with Megan, “love you more and most.”