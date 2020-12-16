Mearle W. Rasmusson

Loving husband and father, Mearle Warren Rasmusson, age 80 of Algona, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Algona. Private Family Services will be 2:30 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona with Rev. Cynthia Finn officiating. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lentz-Funeral-Home-122511234501273 Burial will take place at a later date. A Public Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM.

Mearle was born July 26, 1940 to Edward and Elenora (Johnson) in Crystal Lake, Iowa. He grew up in Mason City graduating in 1958. He worked many years as a paper boy for the Globe Gazette and later for Al & Dicks Service Station. On July 23, 1961 he married the love of his life, Linda Anderson. They raised an awesome daughter, Laura and son, Mike. The family lived in Mason City and Clear Lake until 1972 when they moved to Algona where they owned and operated Kentucky Fried Chicken until 2005 when retirement beckon his call only to go back to work driving bus for NIACOG until 2018.