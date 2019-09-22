Mearle 'Cap' Christeson

January 20, 1934-September 17, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Mearle John “Cap” Christeson, 85, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, with his family at his side after a long battle with COPD.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Cap was born to Mearle and Ester Christeson on Jan. 20th, 1934 in Ottawa, KS. He joined the Army at a young age and proudly served our country. He was a hard worker his entire life with most of that time being a truck driver and proud of being a Teamster.
He married Donna Jean Ivonavitch and to this union three daughters were born LaShell, Linda and LeAnne.
He later married Sally Holden. Her children were Kevin, Lisa and her youngest, Brad whom he adopted. Cap was member of the VFW and American Legion. Cap was an inspiration to his daughters and everyone he met. He had many words of wisdom that he passed on to others. Such as “you get out of life what you put into it “and “no matter how busy your life gets, always take time to stop and smell the roses.”
Cap is survived by his wife Sally, his daughters LaShell (Steve) Borcherding of Latimer, Linda (Rick) Bodensteiner of Osage, LeAnne (Curt Walk) Christeson of Clear Lake and son Brad (Liz) Christeson of Carmel, IN; step children Kevin (Vicki) Holden Moline IL and Lisa (Stan) Spencer Nora Springs; five grandchildren, Matt, Josh, Brooke, Bradley and Chase; two step grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Chuck and Jo; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, parents and ten brothers and sisters.
Please direct any memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or the Humane Society of North Iowa.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit for their loving care and his in-home care from Bon, Julia, Lisa and Katie. A special thank you to Dr. Sajadian who was a blessing during his final days; a true angel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
