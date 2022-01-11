 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maynard A. Peterson

  • 0
Maynard A. Peterson

Maynard A. Peterson

JOICE-Maynard A. Peterson, age 78 of rural Joice, Iowa died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation for Maynard will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills. At 6:00 PM, a prayer service will be led by Mr. Kermit Singelstad.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News