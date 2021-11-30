Mayme Crystal Furnish

Mayme was born on November 29, 1927 to Ed and Minnie (Beighley) Youmans. She grew up on a farm east of Kensett, IA and graduated from Kensett High School in 1945. Following graduation, she attended Hamilton's Business School. Mayme was united in marriage to LeRoy Furnish on December 3, 1949 in Hampton, IA. Mayme worked at Metalcraft until their first son, Randy, was born in 1956. Their second son, Rickey, was born in 1958. Mayme's life was devoted to her family. She did sewing for others in her home for about 10 years until her son Rickey unexpectedly drowned in the Big Blue pit. She then turned to art as her therapy and later on began sculpting and pottery. Mayme enjoyed sculpting horses out of clay. She grew up loving horses, dogs and other animals.