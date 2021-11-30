Mayme Crystal Furnish
November 29, 1927-November 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Mayme Crystal Furnish, 93, of Mason City, IA rejoined her family in heaven on Friday, November 26, 2021.
A Graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Craig Luttrell from Wesley United Methodist Church officiating
Mayme was born on November 29, 1927 to Ed and Minnie (Beighley) Youmans. She grew up on a farm east of Kensett, IA and graduated from Kensett High School in 1945. Following graduation, she attended Hamilton's Business School. Mayme was united in marriage to LeRoy Furnish on December 3, 1949 in Hampton, IA. Mayme worked at Metalcraft until their first son, Randy, was born in 1956. Their second son, Rickey, was born in 1958. Mayme's life was devoted to her family. She did sewing for others in her home for about 10 years until her son Rickey unexpectedly drowned in the Big Blue pit. She then turned to art as her therapy and later on began sculpting and pottery. Mayme enjoyed sculpting horses out of clay. She grew up loving horses, dogs and other animals.
Mayme believed all good things come to an end. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Furnish, Dec 13, 1977; her son, Rickey Furnish, Jul 26, 1975; her parents, Ed and Minnie Youmans; brothers, Harley and Glen Youmans and sister, Betty June Youmans.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Furnish of Mason City; two nephews, Larry (Diane) Youmans and Lynn (Lexie) Youmans and other family and friends.
Mayme's sons were the most important people in her life. They were her special gifts.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
