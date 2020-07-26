× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxine O'Connor

(1938 - 2020)

MASON CITY: Maxine O'Connor, 81, of Mason City, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa surrounded by family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Eleanor Maxine Kepley was born on December 4, 1938 to parents George L. and Mabel (Bish) Kepley in Spring Hill, Iowa. She was nine of eleven children. Maxine grew up on a farm outside of Zion, Iowa, in a family that loved music. Her dad never got a car with a radio in it as he said he always had the best music right there live. Maxine had a beautiful singing voice and sang at many weddings. She passed her love of music on to her family, and loved teaching her silly little diddies to her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She graduated from Zion High School in Zion, Iowa in 1956.