Maxine Margaret Yanda

July 28, 1933-March 7, 2021

TRAER-Maxine Margaret Yanda, 87, of Traer, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father Michael Hutchison as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the St Paul Catholic Church. It is recommended that everyone attending wear a mask and social distancing should be practiced as well. The Mass will be live streamed on Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Maxine was born on July 28, 1933, in rural Tama County near Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Zmolek) Yuska.

She graduated from Clutier High School in 1951.