Maxine J. Urich
June 8, 1934-August 17, 2021
COTTAGE GROVE, MN-Maxine J. Urich, age 87, of Cottage Grove, MN died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; brother; and granddaughter. Survived by husband of 68 years, Louis; children, Lynn, Randy (Katie), and Mark; and four grandchildren. Memorial service 4 PM with visitation beginning at 3 PM, Sunday (TODAY), August 22, 2021 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Graveside service 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Duncan, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Rita (Building Fund), Cottage Grove, MN. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home, www.kokfuneralhome.com, 651-459-2483.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.