COTTAGE GROVE, MN-Maxine J. Urich, age 87, of Cottage Grove, MN died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; brother; and granddaughter. Survived by husband of 68 years, Louis; children, Lynn, Randy (Katie), and Mark; and four grandchildren. Memorial service 4 PM with visitation beginning at 3 PM, Sunday (TODAY), August 22, 2021 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Graveside service 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Duncan, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Rita (Building Fund), Cottage Grove, MN. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home, www.kokfuneralhome.com, 651-459-2483.