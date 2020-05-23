× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maxine Helga Eldridge

September 4, 1920 - May 19, 2020

MANHATTAN, KANSAS: Maxine Helga Eldridge, 99, formerly of Clear Lake, IA went home to be with her heavenly Father, whom she loved and served, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, Manhattan, KS, surrounded by family. She lived the last 11 years in Manhattan with her daughter and son-in-law. A graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Maxine was born September 4, 1920, in Hayward, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anders and Lois (Holmes) Ashland. She moved with her family to Clear Lake, IA when she was in the fourth grade. She married Reeve LeRoy Eldridge February 14, 1943 on the Anders and Lois Ashland farm north of Clear Lake. Maxine and Reeve farmed the Ashland farm, and Maxine worked at and retired from AC Nielsen in Mason City in 1985. She was an avid gardener and shared much of their produce and berries with family and friends.