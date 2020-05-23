Maxine Helga Eldridge
September 4, 1920 - May 19, 2020

MANHATTAN, KANSAS: Maxine Helga Eldridge, 99, formerly of Clear Lake, IA went home to be with her heavenly Father, whom she loved and served, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, Manhattan, KS, surrounded by family. She lived the last 11 years in Manhattan with her daughter and son-in-law. A graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Maxine was born September 4, 1920, in Hayward, Wisconsin, the daughter of Anders and Lois (Holmes) Ashland. She moved with her family to Clear Lake, IA when she was in the fourth grade. She married Reeve LeRoy Eldridge February 14, 1943 on the Anders and Lois Ashland farm north of Clear Lake. Maxine and Reeve farmed the Ashland farm, and Maxine worked at and retired from AC Nielsen in Mason City in 1985. She was an avid gardener and shared much of their produce and berries with family and friends.

Maxine was a life-long member of the Mason City Free Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and played the piano. She was a faithful servant in many other areas including custodial, tape ministry to shut-ins, transportation and any other needed duties. Maxine read through the Bible every year. She was finishing her daily devotional reading when she had a stroke. She was a compassionate and caring person, always seeing the good in others. She was very generous and helpful to all who knew and loved her. Maxine was a wonderful and loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma. She will be missed by all of those who knew her and were touched by her life.

Maxine is survived by her children, Terry LeRoy (Nancy) Eldridge of Fertile, Iowa, Lois Pearl (Dr. Peter) Barringer of Manhattan, Kansas, and Mark Anders (Vicki) Eldridge of Mason City, daughter-in-law, Christina Eldridge of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Devon Eldridge, Alisha Eldridge, Renee (Paul) Bundy, Andrew (Joan) Barringer, Rebecca (Anthony) Harwell, Sarah (Cody) Hess, Keri (Paul) Mixdorf, Ryan (Stacy) Eldridge and Staci Jo Eldridge; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Reeve, her parents, her son, Douglas Reeve, and her sister, Marguerite Schwartz.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

