Maxine H. Enfield

May 15, 1930-May 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Maxine H. Enfield passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, on her 91st birthday at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A drive-through visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Park Cemetery, N. Wyatt Ave., Nora Springs, where a private family inurnment will follow.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Pauline Graf, 708 4th St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.

Maxine was born May 15, 1930, the daughter of Stuart and Emma (Meredith) Pirie. She grew up in Nora Springs and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1948.

Maxine was united in marriage to Wayne L. Enfield on August 7, 1949, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple made their home in Nora Springs until 1975, when they moved to Mason City.

In their younger years, Maxine and Wayne enjoyed camping with the WigWam and Wagon Camping Club, snowmobiling, square dancing, motorcycle riding and bowling. Maxine enjoyed reading; especially biographies.

Maxine worked at the Fullerton Lumber Company in Nora Springs, the ASCS office and First Congregational Church in Mason City.