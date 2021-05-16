Maxine H. Enfield
May 15, 1930-May 15, 2021
MASON CITY-Maxine H. Enfield passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, on her 91st birthday at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A drive-through visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Park Cemetery, N. Wyatt Ave., Nora Springs, where a private family inurnment will follow.
Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Pauline Graf, 708 4th St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Maxine was born May 15, 1930, the daughter of Stuart and Emma (Meredith) Pirie. She grew up in Nora Springs and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1948.
Maxine was united in marriage to Wayne L. Enfield on August 7, 1949, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple made their home in Nora Springs until 1975, when they moved to Mason City.
In their younger years, Maxine and Wayne enjoyed camping with the WigWam and Wagon Camping Club, snowmobiling, square dancing, motorcycle riding and bowling. Maxine enjoyed reading; especially biographies.
Maxine worked at the Fullerton Lumber Company in Nora Springs, the ASCS office and First Congregational Church in Mason City.
Maxine is survived by two daughters, Pam (Jim) Witt and Pauline (Charlie) Graf; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Witt, Molly (Josh) Schacht and Sam (Jill) Gooder; four great-grandchildren, Paisley (Jared) Rowe, Maysen (Toni) Simmer and Marlee and Quinn Gooder; sister, Wilma (Bob) Lindsay; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, Stuart and Emma Pirie; mother-in-law, Mabel Eggers, father-in-law, W.C. Enfield; brother-in-law, Bob Lindsay; and a nephew, Phil Lindsay.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
