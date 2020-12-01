Maxine H. Anderson

June 6, 1920-November 4, 2020

Maxine H. Anderson, 100, passed away on November 4, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Maxine was the first child born to Arthur and Mabel (Kelly) Nelson on the farm at rural Malta, IL, on June 6, 1920. She attended the schools in Malta and graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to Philip Clinton Anderson at her parents' Malta home on June 3, 1939. To this union 3 children were born, Loretta, Judith, and Dale.

Maxine and Clinton moved to their farm near Sycamore, IL, where she worked by his side in their farming operation. She was often seen driving a tractor in the fields, working in the yards, helping with the livestock, or selling eggs. She ran the household and made sure her daughters went to dance and piano lessons. She was also a 4-H leader for many years. She worked outside the home as a cook at the high school in Sycamore for many years, as well. She was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church.