Maxine (Carlson) Eliason

February 21, 1931-June 22, 2022

Maxine Lois (Carlson) Eliason, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Kanawha Community Home from complications of Alzheimer's.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery west of Kanawha with Pastor Oly Muller officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha prior to the graveside service.

Maxine, the daughter of Adolph and Ruth (Paskin) Carlson, was born February 21, 1931 in rural Kanawha. She attended rural schools and graduated from Kanawha High School with the class of 1948.

On March 16, 1950 she was united in marriage to Cecil Eliason. They lived and worked on Kanawha area farms until December of 1954, when they moved to the Fred Knudsen farm where they farmed until 1985. In 1989 they moved to an acreage in Kanawha.

Maxine and Cecil were faithful members of the Kanawha United Methodist Church.

Maxine and Cecil were blessed with a son, Scott on May 11, 1960. They were also blessed to have Jock Stevenson live and work with them beginning in the mid 1950's as part of the family and sharing their family's lives all through the years. Later in life Maxine worked for Bloemke Pharmacy in Belmond and managed the Kanawha Drug Store for many years.

Maxine worked with Cecil on the farm, took care of the lawn, garden and canning and freezing goods. Maxine was known for baking and would have plenty of baked goods to bring to the Monday Kanawha Farmer's Market. Some of her specialties were her Mom's famous chocolate cake, angel food cake, and rhubarb pie. She enjoyed writing and receiving cards from her friends and family. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments and loved embroidering pillowcases and towels. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, especially traditional country and religious music. Maxine loved the colors lavender and purple.

Maxine is survived by her son, Scott; the family of Jock (Deanna) Stevenson, Carly Henderson, Sydney (Jeff) Wright, Renae (Brian) Gibson, and Alex Gibson; sisters Jeanie Bonjour and Janice (Rex) Liekwig; sisters-in-law Ally Eliason, and Glenda Healy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and best friend of 61 years Cecil, brothers Carroll, Harlan and Leo; sisters Marjorie Omvig, Leona Abbas, Elaine Weiland and an infant sister; brothers-in-law Ernest Eliason, Robert Eliason, Donald Eliason, Arthur Omvig, Melvin Eliason, Larry Eliason, Edgar Eliason, Ion Freerksen, Don Abbas, Vernon Weiland, Dwayne Bonjour and an infant brother-in-law; sisters-in-law Elsie Eliason, Maxine Tegland, Viola Eliason, Pearl Eliason, and Nellie Eliason; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Kanawha Community Home for their outstanding care, compassion, and friendship.

