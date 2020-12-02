Maxine A. Rose
November 21, 1927 – November 26, 2020
Maxine Anna Louise Rose, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Sid Bohls and Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral service.
Maxine was born on November 21, 1927 in Mason City to Max and Henrietta (Kannenberg) Rohde. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1945 and attended Hamilton Business College. She married Bernard (Barney) Rose on December 10, 1947 at St. James Lutheran Church. They lived all their married life in Mason City where they raised their three children, Fred, Jim, and Kathy. Throughout her career, Maxine worked as a secretary at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, Roosevelt Elementary School, the Mason City Education Association, and finally at North Iowa Area Community College, until her retirement in 1997.
When she was younger Maxine loved to bowl and was active in Mixed League and co-organizer of Junior League at Lee's Lanes and enjoyed spending summers with her family at Dodge's Point Beach (Buzzard's Bay) in Clear Lake. In her later years she loved gardening, cooking and baking, making holiday candy, her grand- and great-grand dogs, and playing cards with her widow friends. Throughout her life she was an active member at St. James Lutheran Church, where she was involved with many activities including church council, altar guild, crafts, caroling, circles, and bible study.
Maxine is survived by her two sons Fred Rose (Joette Gerdes) and Jim Rose, both of Mason City; her daughter Kathy Musson of Park City, Utah; and her honorary daughter Mary Rose, of Mason City; a granddaughter, Amanda (Ben) O'Banion of Nora Springs; two grandsons, David Rose of Brooklyn, New York and Dan (Raychel) Rose of Iowa City; sister Jean Groth of Mason City; brother-in-law Ross Ransom of Mason City; three great grand-children, Alex Rose, Samantha Rose, and Dmitris Mwakaluma, all of Mason City; one great-great-granddaughter, Nova Rose, of Mason City; several nieces and nephews; grand-dogs Tippie and Rosie Faye; and great-grand-dogs Frida and Otto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Rose; brother Lynn Rohde; sister Marvyl Ransom; sisters-in-law Genevieve Vogel, Dorothy Calicchia, and Luella “Aunt Susie” Bouck; brothers-in-law Raymond Groth, Fred Rose, Orlando Calicchia and George Vogel; her French Bulldogs, Sarge and Buddy; and many grand-dogs.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.