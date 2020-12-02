Maxine A. Rose

November 21, 1927 – November 26, 2020

Maxine Anna Louise Rose, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Sid Bohls and Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral service.

Maxine was born on November 21, 1927 in Mason City to Max and Henrietta (Kannenberg) Rohde. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1945 and attended Hamilton Business College. She married Bernard (Barney) Rose on December 10, 1947 at St. James Lutheran Church. They lived all their married life in Mason City where they raised their three children, Fred, Jim, and Kathy. Throughout her career, Maxine worked as a secretary at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, Roosevelt Elementary School, the Mason City Education Association, and finally at North Iowa Area Community College, until her retirement in 1997.