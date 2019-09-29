February 6, 1943-September 26, 2019
OSAGE --- Max Charles Nicol, age 76, of Osage, joined several family members in Heaven on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center-ER in Osage.
Max's family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Osage Alliance Church in Osage, with Pastor Jim Stern officiating. Inurnment will be following the service in the Osage Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Family Life Center next to the Osage Alliance Church, 726 State Street in Osage.
Max was born February 6, 1943, in Osage, the son of Everest “Ep” and Loretta (Hutton) Nicol. He was the youngest of four children. Max was united in marriage to April Halterman on June 6, 1968, at the C&MA Church in Cedar Rapids. To this union, two children were born, Valerie and Jon.
Max was known by most as the “UPS Man”. He wore the “browns” and drove for United Parcel Service for over 30 years. When he wasn't busy peddling packages, Max was a family man and a “tinkerer”. He loved leg wrestling with Jon and Valerie, riding the Cedar River on his boat and buildingepairing motors of many kinds. The Volkswagen Bug was his favorite. Max will be remembered for his generosity to both family and church. He enjoyed visiting with others and seemed to know someone wherever he went. His twinkling blue eyes, mischievous smile and sense of humor will live on in his children and grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Without a doubt, Max's greatest joy was talking about his faith in Jesus. Raised in the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, he learned about Jesus early on in life and shared that knowledge with his children and grandchildren. Max held several titles in the church, including Sunday School treasurer and usher.
Later in life, Max was able to move back to his family's century farm and spent his days (after retirement) planting trees, caring for the many cats who called the farm home and teaching grandkids the art of tractor, dirt bike and three-wheeler riding. Max ended his work career as a mowing “enthusiast” for Mitchell County.
Max has left behind so many who love him deeply and can't wait to be reunited someday. These loved ones include his wife of 51 years, April; their children, Valerie (Eric) Tichy; and Jon (Shannon) Nicol. He has seven grandchildren who will miss him every day: Isaac and Megan Breon; Aaron Tichy; Aedan, Addison, Corbin and Cora Nicol. Max is also survived by two sisters, Celene Eliason and Roine Campbell, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who have gone before Max, include his parents and older brother, Terry www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com; hampion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.
To plant a tree in memory of Max Nicol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.