Mavis Smed

April 17, 1938-October 16, 2022

MASON CITY-Mavis Smed passed away October 16, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.

Mavis Darlene Smed (Mostrom) was born on April 17, 1938, in rural North Iowa to Otto and Lillie (Nelson) Mostrom.

She attended school in several North Iowa area school districts, as her family moved regularly, eventually graduating from Mason City (class of 1956).

She married Kai L Smed in 1958 after a whirlwind 6-month engagement and had 2 children. They shared almost 62 years of marriage, making their home in Mason City and Washington State along the way. During these years, she worked in the home and volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother. She later returned to outside employment following her children leaving for college. She was employed by Quick-Tec Printing, Unisys, and Minnesota Rubber before officially retiring.

Once retired, she focused her time on helping to care for her grandsons and gardening. Mavis shared her husband's love for landscaping and horticulture, creating and tending an elaborate environment of plants and flowers inside and outside the home. She also enjoyed artistic endeavors such as macramé and needlepoint and was a skilled cook and baker in the kitchen.

She is survived by her son Scott Smed (Joyce Deike), and daughter Sheila Martinson (Stephen), both of Mason City, grandsons Jacob Martinson (Chelsea) of Decatur, Georgia, and Joshua Martinson of Kansas City, Missouri; two half-sisters Debbie Floden (Jon) of D'Iberville, Mississippi and Julie Templeton (Dennis) of Mason City, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Kai L Smed, parents Otto and Lillie Mostrom, sisters Phyllis, Lila, Norma, and brother Norman.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.