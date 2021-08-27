Mavis Ann Meyer
May 3, 1948-August 24, 2021
MASON CITY-Funeral services for Mavis Ann Meyer, 73, of Mason City (formerly of rural Latimer) will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield with Rev. Petri VanRooyen officiating. Visitation will be at the Zion Reformed Church, in rural Sheffield, on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
Mavis was born on May 3, 1948, in Sheffield, the daughter of Henry and Tena (Koenen) Smit and passed away on August 24, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. She attended school at Sheffield-Chapin Community Schools graduating in 1966 and later graduated from Hamilton Business College.
Mavis was united in marriage to Gordon Meyer on November 24, 1967 at the Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. They were blessed with two sons: Chad and Kevin.
She worked for a local lawyer for several years. She was then fortunate to work at home doing income tax work and helping with the family farm as they raised their two boys. Until retirement, Mavis worked for the United States Post Office for over 20 years as clerk and postmaster.
Mavis was a longtime member of Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. She was very devoted to her relationship with the Lord and her church. Mavis was happy to share her faith with others whenever possible. She taught Sunday school and catechism, ran the sound system for the church and belonged to the Women of Zion. She enjoyed traveling, making jewelry, Hardanger embroidery, baking, working in her garden and spending time with family and friends.
Living family members include her loving husband of 53 years, Gordon Meyer, Mason City; Sons: Chad (Maricia) Meyer, San Antonio, TX; Kevin (Janet) Meyer, Clear Lake; Grandchildren: Grant and Cole Meyer; Carson and Grace Meyer; Siblings: Duane Smit, Sheffield; Elaine (Don) Lubkeman, Clear Lake; Diane (Ted) Hughes, Sheffield; in-laws: Pat Smit, Sheffield; Carolyn Smit, Sheffield; Laurie Smit, Sheffield; Sharon Smit, Sheffield; and many nieces and nephews. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers: Donnie, Delbert, Gene, Harold, and Dale.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple St. Sheffield, Iowa. 641-892- 4241 www.retzfh.com
