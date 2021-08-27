Mavis Ann Meyer

May 3, 1948-August 24, 2021

MASON CITY-Funeral services for Mavis Ann Meyer, 73, of Mason City (formerly of rural Latimer) will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield with Rev. Petri VanRooyen officiating. Visitation will be at the Zion Reformed Church, in rural Sheffield, on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

Mavis was born on May 3, 1948, in Sheffield, the daughter of Henry and Tena (Koenen) Smit and passed away on August 24, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. She attended school at Sheffield-Chapin Community Schools graduating in 1966 and later graduated from Hamilton Business College.

Mavis was united in marriage to Gordon Meyer on November 24, 1967 at the Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. They were blessed with two sons: Chad and Kevin.

She worked for a local lawyer for several years. She was then fortunate to work at home doing income tax work and helping with the family farm as they raised their two boys. Until retirement, Mavis worked for the United States Post Office for over 20 years as clerk and postmaster.