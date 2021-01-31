Maurice Harold Maakestad
September 8, 1925-January 22, 2021
Maurice Harold Maakestad of rural Osage, Iowa, was born on September 8, 1925 to Helen (Klemesrud) Maakestad and Edwin Maakestad. He passed away in his 95th year on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Osage Rehabilitation Center, after surviving COVID-19. In lieu of a public ceremony held during the global pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held this spring at the Rock Creek Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor David Werges officiating.
Maurice grew up on the family farm in rural Osage, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. He graduated from Osage High School in 1943. He signed up immediately with the United States Navy, and served during World War II from 1943 - 1946 aboard the Battleship USS Indiana. When his tour ended, Maurice started farming west of Osage. He met a beautiful 3rd baseman, Lois Gregg, at a softball game in Osage. Eight months later, they were married on August 25, 1951 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. In 1963 Maurice and Lois bought the Maakestad Century Farm which was homesteaded in in 1863. Maurice and Lois continued to actively farm until 2015.
Maurice enjoyed all sports. He loved watching Iowa and Iowa State basketball, the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, and wrestling. He was especially devoted to the activities that his grandchildren participated in, rarely missing an event. He showed his support and pride in their accomplishments, and loved the hugs he received afterwards.
He was a card shark and often won at 500 with his wild bids. He loved playing other games, including: Whist, Cribbage, Bags, and Bingo. He was an avid outdoorsman, and had a passion for hunting and fishing. He was actively involved at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, serving on committees and mapping out the Rock Creek Lutheran Cemetery.
Maurice and Lois had two children, and were proud of Gregg and Mike's accomplishments. Maurice's laughter was infectious, and he had an impish sense of humor. He was blessed with a large family and extended family, and had many dear friends. Once you met him, he was difficult to forget and he made you feel like family. He will be remembered with love and laughter.
Maurice was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edwin and Helen (Klemesrud) Maaakestad, a sister Dorothy (Maakestad) Berry and a brother and sister-in-law, Edwin Maakestad and Jackie (Snowgren) Maakestad; a brother-in-law, Ivan Johnson.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Lois; their 2 children, Gregg Maakestad (Linnae) and Michael Maakestad; 4 grandchildren, Kelsey Maakestad Jensen (Ryan), Kristen Maakestad Becker (Bryce), Kyle Maakestad (Heather), and Matthew Christianson (Kaylyn); 10 great-grandandchildren, Zachary, Dashiel, and Colton Jensen; Brayden and Blayne Becker; Lincoln and Oliver Maakestad, and Ashton, Levi, and Owen Christianson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Maakestad, sister, Kathryn (Maakestad) Johnson, and many close nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.