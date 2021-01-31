Maurice Harold Maakestad

September 8, 1925-January 22, 2021

Maurice Harold Maakestad of rural Osage, Iowa, was born on September 8, 1925 to Helen (Klemesrud) Maakestad and Edwin Maakestad. He passed away in his 95th year on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Osage Rehabilitation Center, after surviving COVID-19. In lieu of a public ceremony held during the global pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held this spring at the Rock Creek Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor David Werges officiating.

Maurice grew up on the family farm in rural Osage, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. He graduated from Osage High School in 1943. He signed up immediately with the United States Navy, and served during World War II from 1943 - 1946 aboard the Battleship USS Indiana. When his tour ended, Maurice started farming west of Osage. He met a beautiful 3rd baseman, Lois Gregg, at a softball game in Osage. Eight months later, they were married on August 25, 1951 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. In 1963 Maurice and Lois bought the Maakestad Century Farm which was homesteaded in in 1863. Maurice and Lois continued to actively farm until 2015.